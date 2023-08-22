Friends and members of the Old School Museum, Merimbula are being invited to take a look at the work that is underway to renovate the displays and the museum building.
The museum has benefitted from a grant received by Bega Valley Shire Council which has been used for a slab for disabled parking at the side of the building.
What was the main entrance in the front/centre of the building has been moved to the eastern verandah with the disabled parking and handrails leading up to the door. Liz plans to have a large bench outside "to enjoy the morning sun" or for a partner or friend of a visitor who may not wish to walk through the museum.
There are big plans for a new entrance foyer in the new location with an automatic opening door. However it is part of stage two of the developments and while it may not have funding at this stage, there are plans drawn up.
The previous entrance is being turned into a gallery with some lovely paintings showing Merimbula at the turn of the last century.
Inside the focus will be on Merimbula's oyster industry and the oyster plates that the museum received from the Trevor Kennedy collection.
There are something in the region of 300 oyster and scallop plates and although most are in storage, the aim is to buy new display cabinets and rotate them as part of a main feature in the museum.
The room set up as an old school room with its wooden desks and benches will remain, as will the kitchen area, with its display of kitchen wares from a bygone age.
"The children seem to love playing with the kitchen scales and weighing all sorts of things," Liz said.
There are a multitude of items in storage, including a tin hip bath donated by Angela George. Liz is attending a special course, with the hip bath in tow, to discover how best to preserve and repair it.
Liz said the monthly meeting at the museum on August 28 at 2pm was a chance for people to see what is going on including the changes to displays.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
