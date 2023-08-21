Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Jahvis Loveday takes best film award at Merimbula's Far South Film Festival hosted at the Picture Show Man

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:16pm, first published August 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Filmmakers and sponsors on stage at the 2023 Far South Film Festival. Picture supplied
Filmmakers and sponsors on stage at the 2023 Far South Film Festival. Picture supplied

"Good quality films and a very engaged audience" all helped to make the fourth annual Far South Film Festival a success, vice president of Far South Film Marna Smith said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.