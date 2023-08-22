Rural beauty captured

This charming home set upon five acres, is filled with natural light, creating a bright, peaceful and comfortable living environment.
"The main thing that strikes me about the property is how well it's been maintained and how neat it is," said Stuart Cook, real estate agent.
"It genuinely presents as a new home. It's been really well looked after."
The heart of the home is the modern kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, storage, and a spacious counter-top. It's perfect for preparing meals and entertaining guests, plus you'll love the outlook from the kitchen window which captures the beauty of this rural property.
Two generous living areas provide plenty of space for a family to spread out or enjoy one another's company.
Immediately off the living space you can access the outdoor entertaining area via sliding doors. Here you can sit outside and enjoy the views over your paddocks and to Cobargo village.
The main bedroom features a full ensuite and walk-in-robe.
A solar hydronic heating system provides warmth throughout the entire house, and is extremely low cost and low allergy.
Situated in the sought-after Cobargo area, you'll be just a short drive away from local amenities, schools, and shops, while still maintaining the peace and privacy of country living.
