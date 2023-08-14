Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Group 16 semi finals go down to the wire to decide first grand final qualifiers

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 15 2023 - 3:55pm, first published August 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first contenders for the 2023 rugby league crowns have been determined after some amazing finals footy at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.