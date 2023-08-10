Simplified access to critical funding, and showcasing Bega Valley performers to state- and nation-wide audiences were among the recommendations heard by NSW Arts Minister John Graham during his visit to Bega this week.
Representatives of the arts and creative sector met at Bega's Civic Centre on Monday, August 7, with Mr Graham to discuss what improvements were needed to make the sector inclusive, sustainable and with an ambitious approach.
The NSW government was visiting the regions to hear directly from stakeholders, and for the first time in a decade, was writing a new strategy to support and guide growth across arts, culture and creative industries.
As part of that mission, Mr Graham was touring the state to ask artists, creative industry practitioners, musicians, and passionate audience members to give their views.
Facilitator at the Bega forum Louise Herron, CEO of the Sydney Opera House, who has a house in Merimbula, opened it up to the floor to discuss what the government was getting right, and what it could do better.
There was recognition of the link between the arts and tourism and destination marketing. The NSW government was keen to unlock the potential for a bigger, broader culture in NSW, and its economic benefits.
Cr Helen O'Neil, who is also chair of South East Arts, said the timing was good because council was also working on its arts and cultural policy.
Speaking on behalf of South East Arts, Ms O'Neil said individual artists could find it difficult to get funding which was why it was important for regional organisations, through the Country Arts Support Program to access more money so that it could be used for local artists.
The complexities of grant funding was a common theme with participants asking for a simpler system, and one that didn't change every time they applied.
Gabby Rose of Fling Physical Dance Theatre said multi-year funding would allow companies to plan better.
Hiromi Matsuoka of Far South Film raised the lack of technical training, particularly after a lot of creative courses had been cut at TAFE.
The importance of volunteers and how to retain them was also raised, especially as so many events rely heavily on volunteers.
BVSC CEO Anthony McMahon said he would like to see better collaboration among different agencies in order to attract visitors to the region.
As an example, he referred to the NRL trial match that was held in Bega in 2020 that also incorporated a concert headlined by Amy Shark on the adjacent oval.
Wanderer founder Simon Daly also referenced sport when he spoke of "too much focus" being put on sport to the detriment of the arts and cultural scene.
"Arts can also be a huge driver of regional economies," Mr Daly said.
Andrew Gray of South East Arts said the condition of regional roads and access to public transport also played a large factor in people's enjoyment of the arts.
"People won't go out at night to a show if they have to drive back over poor quality roads."
Lis Shelley from the Twyford acknowledged the access regions like the Bega Valley enjoyed to shows being streamed in, but said, just as importantly, the government should look to send things "back the other way".
"We have fantastic performers here who deserve to be seen."
It was a theme picked up by arts and festival director Lindy Hume, who lives on the South Coast, who asked was there a bigger audience, outside the Bega Valley for some of the art and culture produced here.
Minister Graham said it had been a pleasure to hear about all the things going on in the South East region and to "feel the potential" of what could be achieved.
"These are some of the most practical suggestions we've heard," he said.
He acknowledged funding was "critical" to any development of artistic pursuits in the regions and simplifying the process to access any funding was worth exploring.
He also acknowledged how important it was to showcase what regions like the Bega Valley were creating to audiences across the state and country.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
