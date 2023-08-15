WIRES rescuers working 24/7 as young native animals brought in for care

South East WIRES carers are worried about the future of the Far South Coast volunteer group even as the rescues continue to build.
They say the lack of grass is pushing more animals onto the side of the road and putting them at greater risk.
At the same time the local group is struggling to find sufficient carers and even enough people to form a committee for the coming year.
But in Merimbula the work continues, often around the clock, to feed and care for those native animals, injured or orphaned.
"We got a call from a lady in Eden saying she has two baby wombats "the size of kittens" on her property and there was no mother around," WIRES carer and rescuer Karen Hopkins said.
Rescuers still haven't figured out what happened because they say the mother only ever has one baby and even if it were a case of twins, something that is quite unusual, that wouldn't account for the difference in the two wombats weight - 3 and 5 kilograms.
"We don't know whether they were two orphans who found each other," Karen said.
The two little wombats arrived very dehydrated and are responding to milk feeds and sleep. The carers can only guess that they were probably from two mums of road kill.
"Wombats are like a human child. They need to be with someone 24/7 and if they are left alone they try to follow you around and stress. They have to be with you all the time," Karen said.
They'll happily curl up with their human mum for a cuddle and even "love to spoon" if you're lying down, she said.
The Merimbula-based rescuers also have a swamp wallaby from Candelo who was found in his mother's pouch. The mother was hit by a vehicle.
They also have three young eastern grey kangaroos, one who was found wandering alone and dazed with no mum or mob nearby. Another at a similar weight - 3 kilograms - was found in Brogo. A smaller - 2 kilogram joey, was found at the Eden Golf Course being attacked by other kangaroos.
When they reach about 6 kilograms they will be taken for soft release into a sheltered environment where they will mix with other kangaroos of similar size.
However the good work that WIRES South East does, could be at risk without more volunteers to assist as carers, rescuers or even with administration.
The group will hold its AGM on August 31 and has a beginner's course starting September 17. For more information visit www.wires.org.au/wildlifevolunteering
