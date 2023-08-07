A new all abilities carousel at Spencer Park was formally handed over Bega Valley Shire Council on Saturday, August 5 following its installation by the Rotary Club of Merimbula.
The carousel is accessible by people of all abilities and includes soft-fall surfacing, a level rollable pathway and a new adjacent disabled parking bay.
Merimbula Rotary president Martyn Witton handed over ownership of the carousel and the documentation to Bega Valley Shire mayor, Russell Fitzpatrick who thanked the volunteers of the club for the purchase and installation of the carousel.
It will provide children of all ages and abilities the pleasure of using the equipment without assistance.
Wheelchairs and prams can be wheeled easily from the new adjacent accessible car parking space on the new concrete path which leads them straight onto the soft-fall surface and level access onto the platform of the carousel.
The handover was celebrated with a sausage sizzle by Rotary and music from community radio station 2SEA.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
