Our People

Two South Coast Marine Rescue members awarded the NSW Maritime Medal

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:48pm, first published August 5 2023 - 4:30pm
Merimbula Unit commander William (Bill) Blakeman and Jervis Bay Unit commander Kevin Hill awarded the NSW Maritime Medal. Picture supplied.
Two long-serving Marine Rescue NSW members from the South Coast have been awarded the NSW Maritime Medal during a ceremony at the Sydney International Boat Show in Darling Harbour.

