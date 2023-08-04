Merimbula News Weekly
Pambula Public School Book Fair Parade a cast of colourful characters

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:47pm, first published August 4 2023 - 2:44pm
Pambula Public School was buzzing with excitement last Friday with the school's annual Book Fair Parade.

