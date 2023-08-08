Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

216 Princes Highway, Eden

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
August 9 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mesmerising location
Mesmerising location

4 Bed | 3 Bath | 6 Car

  • 216 Princes Highway, Eden
  • $1,450,000 - $1,550,000
  • Agency: Dwyer Properties Sapphire Coast 02 6495 1224
  • Contact: Hayden Ferencz 0487 001 525
  • Inspect: By appointment

Set in an elevated position upon 3.7 acres of land is this luxurious home overlooking the sparkling Twofold Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.