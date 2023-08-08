Mesmerising location

Set in an elevated position upon 3.7 acres of land is this luxurious home overlooking the sparkling Twofold Bay.
"It's acreage with a view, which is very rare to find in the exclusive area of Twofold bay," said Hayden Ferencz, real estate agent.
Upstairs, the main house features hardwood timber flooring throughout. The living area has high ceilings and a modern, grand open-plan layout which is warmed by a log fire.
The kitchen has induction cooking, stone benchtops, soft close drawers, a walk-in pantry, a new oven and a breakfast bar. On either side are wide verandahs, perfect for outdoor entertaining and capturing sensational views over Twofold Bay and beyond.
The main living area separates the main suite from the two guest bedrooms, which share a modern bathroom and feature built-in robes. The main bedroom has a dream aspect and includes a home office and a walk-in-robe. The ensuite features a spa bath with a window to enjoy the stunning scenery.
Downstairs is the spacious guest quarters. This is set up for professional holiday letting/Airbnb and can be a great income-generating aspect of the home. It features a bathroom, kitchenette, lounge, bedroom, and outdoor entertaining area, all completely separate from the main house.
Only 1.4 kilometres from a prime fishing spot, it's a fishermen's dream!
