Six digital era travel hacks that'll help you save time, money

These six digital travel hacks that will help you save time and money while making your journey safer and more enjoyable. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

When it comes to travelling, we all love a good bargain.



From scouring the internet for the cheapest flights to finding the cosiest and most affordable accommodation, saving money can significantly enhance our travel experiences.



But did you know that with a few digital tools and a bit of know-how, you can save not only money but also precious time?

In our fast-paced digital era, there are plenty of ways to harness technology to get the most out of your travels.



Here are six digital travel hacks that will help you save time and money while making your journey safer and more enjoyable.

1. Use a VPN to Access Cheaper Flight Tickets

There's nothing more thrilling than finally deciding on your next destination.



But then comes the dreaded task: searching for the most economical flight.



Have you ever noticed how flight prices mysteriously hike up after you've searched for them a few times? It is due to dynamic pricing algorithms that raise prices based on demand.

Here the advantages of a VPN come in.



A Virtual Private Network (VPN) works by changing your IP address, so you can trick these algorithms and potentially secure lower prices.



Using a VPN, you can browse from a different geographical location where flight prices are lower.

To use this hack, install a reliable VPN on your device, select a server location in a lower-income country, clear your cookies, and start searching for your flights as usual.



You might be surprised at the significant savings you can enjoy.

2. Find Short-Term Lease Transfers through Local Online Communities

Accommodation is one of the most significant travel expenses, particularly if you plan to stay for a while.



Why not consider short-term lease transfers rather than splashing out on pricey hotels and Airbnbs?



These can often be found in local Facebook groups or community forums, where locals post offers to transfer the remainder of their lease.

To tap into these opportunities:

Search for expat groups or housing forums related to your destination on Facebook.

Ensure you express your interest promptly, as these deals can be snapped up quickly.

Remember to verify the credibility of the leaser and make sure the transfer is legal.

3. Use Google Maps to Eat Like a Local

Do you want to avoid tourist trap restaurants and enjoy authentic local cuisine without breaking the bank? Google Maps is your friend.



This versatile tool isn't just for travel directions.



Thanks to the new Explore tab, it can also help you discover hidden local gems that offer delicious and affordable food.

Start by searching for restaurants in the area you're staying.



Look for eateries with high ratings and check out the comments section.



Users often leave honest reviews about the food, service, and price.



And if an eatery is well-loved by locals, you can expect it'll offer great value for your money.

On top of this, Google Maps can help you save time by giving you directions, opening hours, and even peak times at a restaurant, cafe, or pub to help you avoid crowds.



Simply put, you won't want to make dinner plans without a squizz on Google Maps first!

4. Use a local SIM card rather than Roaming Data

It's a myth that you must secure an international roaming data plan to enjoy excellent internet while on the go.



It's also a myth that you can rely on connecting to public Wi-Fi networks while travelling abroad.



Both of these pathways are either costly or downright risky.



So what is the best way to stay connected during your next international getaway?

Our recommendation is simple: get a local SIM card on an affordable no-commitment plan.



Using a local SIM gives you a cheaper data plan and allows you to make local calls at a reduced rate compared to using your roaming data plan.



And if you need to make international calls, you can use your Wi-Fi and not your cell service.

Nowadays, it's common to see local SIM cards at many international airports, so you can get connected virtually as soon as you land.



Just ensure you're securing enough data to last your trip.



The last thing you want while travelling is to be slapped with excess data fees or cut your service off because you've exceeded your limit.

5. Use public transport apps to help you get around

Catching public transport while travelling is a great, low-cost way to immerse yourself in your destination.



You can see so much more of a city or town from the window of a bus than you can from the window of a taxi.



Taking public transport can also help you keep your travel costs to a minimum, allowing you to spend your holiday budget on more exciting experiences like a good meal or tickets to a local attraction.

And if you're worried about staying on top of train or bus schedules, you'll be happy to hear that most cities have dedicated mobile apps for buses, trams, or subways that provide information on routes, schedules, and fares.



Some even allow you to buy tickets directly from this transport app, which will save you from having to fumble for change or try to work ticket machines that only have commands in a foreign language.

It's also wise to do a little research into your destination's public transport options before you start on your trip.



You may even opt to download the apps while you're still at home to familiarise yourself with them well before you're set to depart.



Not only will doing so save you money, but it can also help you feel more confident when it comes time to find your way in your new surroundings.

6. Use a digital budget tool to track your travel spending

Last but certainly not least, remember to keep track of your spending.



It's easy to get carried away while travelling and overspend, but you can keep your finances in check with a digital budget tool.



Apps like Mint, YNAB (You Need A Budget), and Wallet allow you to track your expenses in real time, create budgets, and even set alerts for when you're nearing your limit.

Input your spending limit and log your expenses as you go.



These apps will do the calculations and give you a clear overview of your spending, helping you make informed decisions and avoid financial stress on your trip.



And there you go - we've dished up six clever digital travel shortcuts that can lighten your load regarding time, money, and needless stress.



By wrapping your arms around technology and putting these tricks into play, you can squeeze every last drop of joy from your travels, zeroing in on what's important: savouring the journey.

So, load up your luggage, get those apps onto your device, and get ready for a travel experience that's easier on the pocket and smoother in execution.

