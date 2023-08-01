Clothes for cash: where to sell your used clothing

Here's how to sell your lightly used clothes which are still modern and fashionable, but you no longer want. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Do you love shopping for new clothes? If so, you probably have far more articles of clothing than you could possibly wear. Through an unconscious process, we gradually remove clothes we don't care for from our wardrobes. Maybe they don't quite fit how they should, or they don't complement us the way we expected them to.

Rather than gradually pushing such things to the very back of your wardrobe, where they are duly forgotten about, why not try to sell them? Along with bringing in some extra money, there's the added benefit of decreasing clutter and making your life more organised. It's also environmentally friendly in that you're reducing waste.

For some people, the notion of buying second hand clothing is unappealing. But there are tons of folks out there who like to do just that. Before continuing, let me clarify: I'm not talking about old, beat-up clothes with faded colours and frayed fabric; that stuff should be donated to charity, or repurposed in some way (old t-shirts make fantastic rags for the kitchen and garage).

I'm talking about lightly used clothes which are still modern and fashionable, but which, for whatever reason, you no longer want.

If you have clothes fitting that description, it's probably worth your while to put them up for sale. Thanks to the internet, selling used clothes is easier than ever. Numerous websites and apps exist solely for this purpose.

Do you know what else is easy (again, thanks to the almighty internet)? Shipping clothes that you've sold online. Clothes are easy to pack, the risk of damage during transit is extremely low, and they're relatively lightweight, meaning delivery couriers will ship them at a low cost.

We'll offer some packing and shipping tips later. Before we do that, let's take a look at some of the best places to sell your second hand clothes.

eBay

Most of us have experience with eBay. It was one of the very first online marketplaces, and it's still one of the best. You can sell pretty much anything on eBay, including used clothes. The website is easy to use, even for the technologically challenged (such as myself). You can list your wares at fixed prices or allow potential buyers to bid on them. eBay takes 15 per cent of your profits, and PayPal takes another 3 per cent.

Depop

Depop is a relatively new digital marketplace which is popular among the younger generations. The site gives you a number of options as a seller; for instance, you can create your own special promotions and offer items in combination with others. Depop is free to use until you sell something, at which point they take 10 per cent, plus an additional 3 per cent transaction fee.

Facebook Marketplace

Anyone who uses Facebook is familiar with its Marketplace by now. It's based largely on the company's model of social networking, so the bigger your Facebook presence is, the easier it will be for you to sell your used clothes. Joining groups created by like-minded users and browsing the site for other second hand clothing (paying close attention to styles and prices) will boost your chances of success. A major point in Facebook Marketplace's favour: no fees.

Poshmark

Poshmark is very popular and has a global reach. As with other digital marketplaces, it's simply a matter of creating an account, uploading photos of your clothes, providing detailed descriptions, and letting the customers come to you. People who have a large quantity of clothes to sell tend to prefer Poshmark. Sales less than $15 incur a flat $2.95 fee. If you sell something for $15 or more, Poshmark takes 20 per cent.

Carousell

Carousell has been around since 2012, making it one of the industry veterans. It functions much like the other marketplaces we've looked at. Just photograph your items and create a listing by uploading the images on the Carousell app. At the moment, Carousell is free to use.

SwapUp

SwapUp is based in Sydney. It differs from the other sites discussed here in that they do all the legwork for you. In other words, you don't have to take photos of your clothes, write descriptions, communicate with potential buyers, or organise shipping and handling. Just send your items directly to SwapUp and they manage everything on your behalf. As you can imagine, the fees are a bit higher as a result.

Yordrobe

Yordrobe is an Australian company and, as such, focuses on the Australian market. That means most of the clothes listed here are by Australian designers. In addition to facilitating sales, Yordrobe allows users to trade their clothes for other clothes on the site. They also accept donations. There is a 10 per cent commission on all sales, and a flat $2.50 fee when you swap items.

The Closet

Another Australian online thrift store. Like SwapUp, the Closet does all the heavy lifting. All you have to do is create an account, order a bag from the website, and fill it up with the stuff you want to sell. You can then send the bag via couriers Australia or have the Closet dispatch a driver to collect the bag from your home. You can claim your profits in cash or store credit.

Considerations and tips

Before you begin trying to sell your used clothes online, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Wash your clothes

Be sure to launder your clothes before listing them. This should be obvious, but somehow it fails to occur to some people. Your customers are buying used clothes-not soiled clothes. You need to be considerate of that.

Take good pictures

This can't be stressed enough. If you want your clothes to appeal to buyers, you need to upload excellent, professional-looking photographs. Lighting and background are key here. Visit the websites of your favourite designers, see how they present their products, and do your best to emulate it. Moreover, ensure that you include some photos of people (you or a friend) modeling the clothes.

Don't lie

Again, this should go without saying. Be honest about the condition of your clothes. If there are any imperfections, detail them in your listing. Better yet, take close-up photos of them so customers can make a truly informed decision about whether they really want to buy the item. Failure to do this will usually result in your customer filing a complaint and getting a refund at your expense.

Take care packing your sold items

Relatively speaking, clothes are very easy to box and ship. The only thing you really need to worry about is water damage, which is quite rare. You can protect against this by sealing the clothes in plastic bags prior to packing them in a parcel. Don't skip this step. The last thing you want is for your customer to receive a damaged article.