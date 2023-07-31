Merimbula News Weekly
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Golden shot hole-in-one for Wood at Tura

Updated August 1 2023 - 9:31am, first published 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tura Beach men needed a few shots better than their handicaps to win off the white tees on Tuesday. But on Saturday, on the longer blue course, winners scored from 1-7 shots better than their handicaps.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.