Golden shot hole-in-one for Wood at Tura

Tura Beach men needed a few shots better than their handicaps to win off the white tees on Tuesday. But on Saturday, on the longer blue course, winners scored from 1-7 shots better than their handicaps.
On Saturday, July 29, Tura Beach men played a stableford competition.
The winner in A grade was Mark Moses with a score of 41 points ahead of Bill Crothers (Sussex Inlet GC) on 37.
B grade was won by Alex Werchanowski with 43, ahead of Daniel Fleet on 40. C grade was won by Lewis Hopkins with 40 on a count back from John Lea.
Nearest the pins were won by Brodie Cook on the 3rd (with 5cm!), Greg Smith 5th, Chris Rootsey 9th, and Ken O'Meara 17th (with 23cm).
Michael Wood won the Golden Shot 13th convincingly with a hole-in-one!
Jamie Smith had an eagle on the par five 18th hole.
On Tuesday, July 25, a stableford competition was won by Greg Lasker in A grade with 39 points, ahead of Greg Hudson (Pambula Merimbula GC) on 38.
In B grade, John Lea won with 39 ahead of Peter Taylor on 38. In C grade Les Murphy won with 42 ahead of Rex Lucas on 39.
Nearest the pins to Greg Lasker 3rd, Chris Morgan 5th, Chris Morgan 9th and Rob Eley 17th. No-one won the golden shot as nobody wrote down their distance!
A chilly Wednesday morning greeted 38 ladies last week for the Foursomes Championship at Tura Beach.
This involved a 27 hole competition, 72.5 points was the score to beat.
A grade winners were Kerry Hunting and Diane Martin (72.5).
B grade winners were Judy Lonza and Kerry Seeto (73).
It was a long but very fun day had by all.
