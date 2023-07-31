Following renovations at Pambula's United service station there has been comment about the Pie Face sign on the main street which some people felt did not suit the heritage feel of Pambula village.
Council's guidance on signage said signage should not compete with the architectural features of the building or dominate the streetscape and that it would be controlled for size, location and general appearance.
Council was contacted for comment on the matter and a reply was received from manager planning services, Cecily Hancock who said regarding the recent Pie Face signage additions in Pambula, council staff were actively reviewing the matter and working closely with the property owner to find a suitable resolution.
"It is essential that any solution takes into consideration the heritage conservation objectives outlined in Council's Local Environmental Plan, as well as the provisions laid out in Council's Development Control Plan," Ms Hancock said.
