After 30 years Pat and Ian Swan are retiring from their retail clothing business, Swannies.
Ian said he had local ladies in the shop crying at the thought that it wouldn't exist anymore but far from closing, the shop will retain its name with Jess and Nathan O'Donnell taking over the reins from September 1.
"We have the greatest faith in Jess and Nathan, it's like handing over to family," Pat said.
Known for its smart casual ladies wear and wedding/formal hire, the Swannies formula has stayed the course and outlasted many newcomers to Merimbula over the years.
Nathan had spent time working at Swannies between 1999-2001, and after hearing that Pat and Ian wanted to sell the business "thought it was something we could do".
"I always talk about my time at Swannies, it was a good time and I loved every minute of it," Nathan said.
Pat and Ian are lovely people. There wasn't a lot of discussion, it just felt right.- Jess O'Donnell
Pat said she was so excited when Jess and Nathan contacted them.
Nathan said it would be Swannies in name and spirit as a lot of the same brands would remain and so would the sales assistants, including Sharon McKill who has worked for Swannies for 10 years and has managed the shop recently.
"The customers feel like it's their shop," Sharon said.
Ian was a rep for Bonds working out of Canberra 30 years ago, and it was during a visit to Merimbula he saw Alfie's Clobber Shop was up for sale selling men's and ladies' leisurewear.
Things changed rapidly in the last five years, mainly due to COVID. There's a number of manufacturers who no longer exist but there's still a core range of products.- Ian Swan
After taking over Alfies and operating out of the shop at the southern end of Merimbula, Pat and Ian bought the building next to the Post Office (now a chemist). They stayed there for 15 years before selling the building and splitting into a separate menswear shop and what was then called Bay Clothing in the current location.
"It's funny how much harder having two shops was with double rosters and so I decided to ditch the menswear and move in to the Market Street shop," Ian said.
Pat has been battling pancreatic cancer and after major surgery is doing well, but Ian said they needed to spend more time in Canberra as a result.
But they are not cutting all ties as they have promised to look after the shop when Nathan and Jess need to go away.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
