Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Bega Valley ClubGrants given to 34 community groups

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 19 2023 - 5:25pm, first published July 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of 34 community organisations who received funds from ClubGrants on Friday, July 7. Picture supplied
Members of 34 community organisations who received funds from ClubGrants on Friday, July 7. Picture supplied

Ranging from a couple of hundred dollars to $18,000, there were 34 grants given out to a wide range of community groups across the Bega Valley at the annual ClubGrants category 1 round of funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.