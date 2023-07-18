Club Sapphire Ladies Bowling Club held the Mavis Meadowcroft Charity Day with the chosen beneficiary for this year as the Pambula Surf Life Saving Club.
Life members of the surf club, Stewart Manson and Miep Krechting both participated in the bowling competition of the day.
The Ladies Bowling Club committee organised an enormous trading table and even more impressive raffle.
A good day was had by all present and the money raised, $1500, was presented to Pambula SLSC life member Miep Kretching by the president of the Ladies Bowling Club, Maureen McCardle.
Pambula Surf Life Saving Club thanked the club for the generous donation which it said would be put to good use in the coming season.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
