For several years at Biggest Morning Tea time Wheelers has hosted a Biggest Champagne Breakfast fundraiser.
Each time the community has stepped up to support Pambula Business Chamber's now iconic event.
Held at Wheelers Seafood Restaurant on June 3 to raise funds for local cancer awareness initiatives, the morning started early at 8am and was well attended by 70 local women and one brave man.
A fabulous three-course breakfast, accompanied by bottomless sparkling wine was served in Wheelers' typically elegant fashion.
Fundraising games, raffles and auction opportunities resulted in a record $7691 raised - a fitting recognition of the high quality of prizes donated for the day.
As well as an annual donation to the Cancer Council, the majority of funds raised on the day will be used for the purchase of palliative equipment at South East Regional Hospital, in their work to support those with cancer.
Pambula Business Chamber thanked the many businesses who donated prizes.
