Property of the Week

480 Haslingden Road, Stony Creek

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
July 19 2023 - 8:30am
Breathtaking rural retreat
Breathtaking rural retreat

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 0 Car

  • 480 Haslingden Road, Stony Creek
  • $1,450,000
  • Agency: Tathra Beach Real Estate 02 6494 4500
  • Contact: Natalie Scott 0419 417 807
  • Inspect: By appointment

Nestled amidst the serene beauty of the Bega Valley, this private 207 acre property is the perfect country escape.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

