Breathtaking rural retreat

Nestled amidst the serene beauty of the Bega Valley, this private 207 acre property is the perfect country escape.
Surrounded by rolling hills, lush pastures and mature trees, the tranquil landscape is a private sanctuary.
"The views are extraordinary," said Natalie Scott, real estate agent. "It's peaceful, quiet and private."
"The build was finished only a couple of weeks ago, so the home and studio are pretty much brand new," Ms Scott said.
From its elevated vantage point, the main home features two bedrooms plus a study, spacious bathroom, generous modern style kitchen with butler's pantry, and a cosy living space with a slow combustion fireplace.
There's also timber flooring and tiles throughout, beautiful high ceilings and a wrap-around, undercover verandah to enjoy the uninterrupted, stunning valley views and idyllic surroundings.
Add to this an additional shed/studio, which is beautifully fitted-out with an open fireplace, concrete floors, kitchenette and bathroom. The possibilities are endless.
Conveniently located only 15 minutes drive away from the charming Bega township and 30 minutes from popular Tathra Beach, you can enjoy the peace and seclusion of rural living while maintaining access to modern amenities, and nearby secluded beaches, national parks, and lagoons.
