Work at Short Point carpark

Bega Valley Shire Council advises works will be carried out at the Short Point carpark in Merimbula from July 10, weather permitting. Contractors will be installing kerb to the bottom section of the carpark which will take about two weeks to complete. While the carpark will remain open for the duration of the works, traffic control and signs will be in place. For more information, please contact council's technical officer, Terry Maher on (02) 6499 2222.