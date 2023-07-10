Merimbula News Weekly
Council plans volunteers expo to get extra helping hands in the Bega Valley

Updated July 11 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 8:18am
Disaster Relief Australia volunteers helping Cobargo Green Recovery volunteers. Picture supplied
If you are involved in a community or charity organisation and are looking for more volunteers, there's a opportunity to raise the profile of your organisation at a special expo in Bega.

