Property of the Week

1/3 Bellbird Court, Wolumla

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
July 12 2023 - 8:30am
Home among the trees
4 Bed | 3 Bath | 3 Car

  • 1/3 Bellbird Court, Wolumla
  • $999,000
  • Agency: Bega Valley Realty 02 6492 0426
  • Contact: Rob Flynn 0414 618 500
  • Inspect: By appointment

It doesn't get much better than this very spacious family home, which sits on almost half an acre of land.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

