Home among the trees

It doesn't get much better than this very spacious family home, which sits on almost half an acre of land.
"It was built originally by a builder for himself, so the build quality is beyond what people are normally able to purchase," said Rob Flynn, real estate agent.
"A builder always goes the next level with building his own home."
Because of this, you will notice a higher level of detail and quality of finish, beginning with the sand stock brick construction, bay windows, internal wood panelling, solid timber doors, quality windows, and more internal storage than you could imagine.
There is a generously proportioned open-plan dining and kitchen area bathed in natural light.
The kitchen itself includes electric cooking, an island bench, and a very roomy walk-in pantry.
The main bedroom features a large walk-in robe and a generously appointed ensuite. As well as this, there are three upstairs bedrooms, a second large lounge room and spacious bathroom.
You will also enjoy a separate office space, a big entry hall, solar panels, and the oversized double garage with internal access. Comfortable living is assured with ducted heating and cooling throughout the home.
Enjoy the established flower and vegetable gardens, a large, double vehicle shed with workshop, and attached carport and bathroom.
