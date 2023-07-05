Rare lifestyle opportunity

Nestled on over three acres of breathtaking waterfront land, this stunning property presents a rare opportunity to indulge in the ultimate coastal lifestyle.
Boasting a beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom home, with excellent shedding, a fully detached one bedroom granny flat, and captivating water views, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to secure your own piece of paradise.
Tim Shinnick, real estate agent, says the location, with direct access to the lake, is a major highlight of this property.
"Properties like this are few and far between. You've got boat access, so you can jump in your boat and head over to the cafe on the other side of the lake," Mr Shinnick said.
Embrace the tranquility of the surroundings, enjoy leisurely strolls along the water's edge, or simply relish in the privacy and seclusion this expansive property offers.
This remarkable residence has been cherished by the current owners for over 25 years, and now, for the first time, it is on the market.
This is your opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds - serene country living with easy access to nearby towns, pristine beaches, and a variety of outdoor recreational activities.
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional property that seamlessly blends coastal charm, abundant space, and enviable waterfront living.
