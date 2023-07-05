Merimbula News Weekly
Property of the Week

7 Westlake Lane, Millingandi

Emily Gibbs
Emily Gibbs
July 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Rare lifestyle opportunity
Rare lifestyle opportunity

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 3 Car

  • 7 Westlake Lane, Millingandi
  • Expression of interest
  • Agency: LJ Hooker Bega 02 6492 4300
  • Contact: Tim Shinnick 0466 475 131
  • Inspect: Private inspection

Nestled on over three acres of breathtaking waterfront land, this stunning property presents a rare opportunity to indulge in the ultimate coastal lifestyle.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

