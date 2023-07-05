Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Safety barriers for notorious stretch of Monaro Highway

Updated July 11 2023 - 6:11pm, first published July 5 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Safety barriers are being installed along a notorious stretch of the Monaro Highway as part of a $20million program to improve the important link between ACT and the Victorian border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.