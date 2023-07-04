It was three big days of netball competitions for the young Sapphire Coast netballers, as they gave it their all in the NSW Junior State Titles in Liverpool.
The Sapphire Coast Netball Association president, Derek Van Bracht, said he was proud of the "great performances of our junior teams".
The Sapphire Coast team is made up of young players from across the Bega Valley and Bombala areas, that then went on to compete against the other 19 teams from across New South Wales at the 2023 Junior State Titles games.
Mr Van Bracht said it had been great to see their teams finally being able to compete after two years of COVID cancellations and the major floods in 2022.
Mr Van Bracht said the junior teams had battled hard over the three intense days of competitions.
"Our under 14's team had a great 3 days finishing 7th out of 19 teams, with many strong wins and some standout performances against the top ranked teams in their division," he said.
"The under 13's team also finished in 7th place and fought hard in every match."
Mr Van Bracht said the under 13's team had many new players and they all performed strongly through the three challenging days of netball.
Mr Van Bracht added that their under 12's team were all new to netball for the current season and had come up against some experienced teams across the weekend.
"They battled hard and never gave up, doing the Sapphire Coast proud," he said.
READ ALSO:
Mr Van Bracht said the great performances by their junior teams followed highly competitive showings by their senior teams at the State Titles in Newcastle over the June Long Weekend.
"Our under 15s came fourth on points and our under 17s came 6th at the senior state titles in Newcastle, while the opens team had many impressive wins in an extremely competitive division 2," he said.
Mr Van Bracht said the Sapphire Coast Netball Association was thankful to all the local businesses that supported the teams this season.
Players interested in joining the Sapphire Coast Netball Association for next year's teams will be able to take part in trials, which will be happening in October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.