Bega Library offers free audio storytelling workshops

Updated July 4 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 12:56pm
Bega Valley's Talking Together project is back with four free audio workshops on offer.
Bega Valley Shire Library's oral histories project, Talking Together: our stories, our history, our home, is back again with four free audio workshops on offer.

