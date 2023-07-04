Bega Library offers free audio storytelling workshops

Bega Valley Shire Library's oral histories project, Talking Together: our stories, our history, our home, is back again with four free audio workshops on offer.
The workshops will be held in Bemboka and Towamba this month and the two others in Quaama and Candelo in early August.
Acting Library Services Coordinator, Linda Albertson said the oral histories project allows people to tell their own stories in their own words.
"They reflect local people and events and contribute towards a shared understanding of our collective experiences," Ms Albertson said.
"The library is collecting stories of strength, generosity, grief, inspiration and resilience."
The workshops will be led by Talking Together project officer, Craig Garrett, a podcaster and award-winning community radio journalist.
"In the workshops, I'll be sharing tips and tricks on scripting and interviewing, microphone technique, smart-phone recording, and audio editing basics," Mr Garrett said.
"Shared storytelling has the power to change people's lives and these workshops are another tool for helping us all build an even stronger Bega Valley community."
To secure your spot, book online for the workshops by visiting begavalley.events.mylibrary.digital/series or call the library on (02) 6499 2127.
Workshops run from 10.30am to 12pm at: Bemboka on July 22, Towamba on July 29, Quaama on August 5 and Candelo August 12.
The Talking Together project was brought about by funding through Resilience NSW's COVID-19 Community Connection and Wellbeing Program.
