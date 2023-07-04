Merimbula Jazz Art winner announced

As part of the Merimbula Jazz Festival a Jazz Art competition takes place to select a suitable painting that could be used to help promote the following year's festival.
In past year's the winner's painting has been used as the foundation for the poster.
READ ALSO:
This year the winner was named as Terrence Machin for his entry Mitchies Jazz Quartet.
The Jazz Art exhibition ran in conjunction with the Merimbula Art Group's display at Club Sapphire, Merimbula.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.