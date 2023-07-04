Vote for your community in Essential Energy's annual Community Choices program

The time has come, with nominations in, when local community groups and their supporters can now vote in Essential Energy's annual Community Choices program.
Essential Energy's community relations manager, Josh Galloway said the company was "delighted" to receive almost 500 nominations from eligible community groups, which was a 35 per cent increase on last year.
"We are proud to be able to support these grassroot organisations through our Community Choices program, and we're asking the community to choose a cause that counts," he said.
Mr Galloway said the company had increased funding to a total of $250,000 to be shared between groups across 20 zones throughout regional, rural and remote New South Wales, and parts of southern Queensland.
"This means $5,000 is now available to groups that get the most votes in their region, with second and third place receiving $3,500 and $2,750 respectively," he said.
"Groups from small communities with populations less than 10,000 are again able to get their community voting to help them access $1,250 funding for the group with the most votes."
Voting across the Community Choices program opened on July 3 and closes in a couple of weeks on July 17 at 5pm.
Visit essentialenergy.com.au/choices to search for your favourite group by name, postcode or zone and click vote.
Winners will be announced week commencing July 24.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.