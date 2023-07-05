A well-received Far South Coast farm to table dining experience is opening for a second season soon and there's a lot to look forward to.
Co-owner of The Wool Shed Sahra Dixon said the inaugural season had been a sell out success and she and her husband were thrilled to announce they were back this year with more exciting things to offer.
"We have worked tirelessly to create an exceptional experience that highlights the beauty of nature, the bounty of our farm, and the produce of our local area," she said.
"We can't wait to welcome guests and take them on an extraordinary culinary journey."
Launched in November 2022, The Wool Shed was created by Far South Coast farmers Sahra and Hamish Dixon who had envisioned transforming an old shearing shed on their Burragate property into a multipurpose venue.
In its inaugural season the Wool Shed offered intimate dining experiences and bespoke workshops to guests, based on ideas of sustainability, circularity of local produce and creating connections between farmers and consumers.
The Dixons shared their vision for The Wool Shed with ACM in an exclusive interview last year, that delved into the ideas behind the unique Far South Coast dining experience and how the couple had made it into a reality.
The second season of the farm to table dinning experience is set to begin in September and finish up in April 2024, with tickets going on sale on The Wool Shed's website in late July.
Ms Dixon said in preparation for their second season, they'd invested in expanding offerings to include new market gardens for a steadier supply of fresh produce and more of their own meats.
"Being a primary production farm and cattle farmers, we've decided to include more of our own meat so that the majority of the food will have come straight from the farm," she said.
Ms Dixon said this would help elevate the experience for guests who would have the opportunity to experience first hand how farmers raise their cattle and grow their produce.
"This is a really unique experience for people, because unless you're living on a farm you probably haven't been able to experience this," she said.
From seeing the livestock grazing in the fields, to walking through the garden beds and seeing all the fresh produce, guests will have the opportunity to see for themselves how the food they're eating is grown and cared for.
"It's exciting because people can see it, touch it, taste and enjoy it on their plate. It really is a farm to table experience," Ms Dixon said.
"I think by guests coming here and connecting with how we live and grow our produce, they'll walk away thinking about things differently."
Another exciting addition to the second season is The Wool Shed becoming a licensed liquor venue and with it the business partnering with Pambula-based natural winemakers Aristotelis Ke Anthoula.
"They use natural and old school winemaking methods that uses next to no additives, which is really exciting as it matches our approach of natural farming," she said.
Ms Dixon said the business had been met with an overwhelming amount of interest and support in their first season and they'd already begun receiving requests from people wanting to make bookings before the events had even gone on sale.
"I think it's gonna be really successful because so many people are contacting me, trying to buy tickets already, someone called last week to ask if they could buy 10 tickets for them and their friends," she said.
"We only have 25 spots each lunch which makes it even more special because it's a more intimate experience where you can meet people, make friends and interact with one another as a small group."
Ms Dixon said tickets for The Wool Shed's second season were going on sale to subscribers exclusively on July 30, before the general public tickets were released.
She recommended people subscribe to The Wool Shed, not only to stay up to date of when the monthly lunches were being held but also to help secure seats in advance at these highly sought-after events.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
