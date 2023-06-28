Easy, convenient living

3 Calle Calle Street, Eden
$740,000
Agency: Eden Realty 02 6496 1999
Contact: Glenn Brunette 0427 260 500
Inspect: By appointment
From the moment you step inside this three-bedroom, brick, family home you will immediately feel at ease thanks to the free-flowing floor plan and functional design.
The large outside entertaining deck is perfect to kick back and relax on, relish in the peaceful surrounds, or entertain guests. The property is also an easy, level stroll to nearby Aslings Beach.
"It's centrally located, and on a level block, which is hard to find as so many properties in this area are steep," said Glenn Brunette, real estate agent.
Enjoy a combination of timber floors and carpet, high ceilings, an entertainer's kitchen with gas cooktop and dishwasher, a living and dining room which flows straight through to the rear entertaining deck, and a secure backyard.
Down the hall you will find the bedrooms, each with a built-in robe, and with access to a central bathroom.
Additional features include a new wood burning heater, ample off-street parking, including space for a boat/caravan, a single garage, and a laundry with a second toilet.
"It is close to schools and shops. There's even a convenience store just on the corner," Mr Brunette said.
Only a 20 minute drive to Merimbula Airport, and with all that the far south coast has to offer right on your doorstep, this property would make an outstanding home for retirees, a family or as an investment.
