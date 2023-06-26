Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

'With ad hoc approvals Merimbula could end up looking like little Parramatta' says planner

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 29 2023 - 9:44am, first published June 26 2023 - 7:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest design for a proposed seven-storey hotel with conferencing facilities at Club Sapphire, which was discussed by Bega Valley Shire councillors. Picture supplied
The latest design for a proposed seven-storey hotel with conferencing facilities at Club Sapphire, which was discussed by Bega Valley Shire councillors. Picture supplied

The number of large scale developments in Merimbula has prompted a call for Bega Valley Shire Council to stop ad hoc approvals, and develop a set of design guidelines for the town, to give certainty to developers and the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.