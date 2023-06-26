Merimbula News Weekly
Vinnies CEO Sleepout brings awareness to homelessness crisis on Far South Coast

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 27 2023 - 6:28pm, first published June 26 2023 - 3:00pm
Jamie Cooper, Brendon Bobbin and Stephen Pope during Vinnies CEO Sleepout. Pictures supplied.
Jamie Cooper, Brendon Bobbin and Stephen Pope during Vinnies CEO Sleepout. Pictures supplied.

Three inspiring leaders on the Far South Coast have raised $30,500, through the generous support from the community, after participating in their first ever Vinnies CEO Sleepout.

