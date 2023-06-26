Three inspiring leaders on the Far South Coast have raised $30,500, through the generous support from the community, after participating in their first ever Vinnies CEO Sleepout.
With only soup, bread rolls, and three pieces of cardboard at their disposal, Senior Constable Jamie Cooper from Eden, Stephen Pope of Pope Logging, and Brendon Bobbin from Bobbin Transport, lay in sleeping bags on the freezing cold concrete of Merimbula basketball court last Thursday night.
Mick Brosnan from Social Justice Advocates, who is known for the continuous efforts he puts in with homelessness, particularly with crisis transition accommodation, turned up with his sleeping bag to support the event in the seven-degree evening.
READ ALSO:
"The event was fabulous, it raised considerable money. I certainly hope it raised awareness," Mr Brosnan said.
"The rental situation, the housing shortage, has meant that our need for caravans has increased almost daily.
"I don't know whether people are aware of how critical this is.
"All the money will be put to very good use through Vinnies, we all know that, they have that reputation and everyone trusts them in the community.
"But, we also need people to be aware that their neighbour, or their neighbour's neighbour might be in rental stress."
Funds will provide emergency accommodation, food, clothing, and essential bills, to people experiencing, or at risk of homelessness in the region.
Vinnies regional support officer for the Far South Coast, Corinne Brown, said she thought it went amazingly, exceeding the fundraising target, and opening up the eyes of those participating.
"You really don't see it in the southern end, you don't see those that are homeless," Ms Brown said.
"They're in cars, or if they are in a tent, they don't want to be seen, so they are quite isolated out in the bush.
"It's not like in the city where you can walk through the city and you'll actually see the people who are homeless, so people aren't aware of how many there are on the coast.
"We're hoping to raise the awareness."
READ ALSO:
The participants watched a CEO Sleepout live stream event happening at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra, getting a chance to listen to the real-life stories of people who experienced homelessness.
While the event only costs participants one uncomfortable night, it helps to provide an understanding towards how people are struggling in outdoor conditions on a daily basis, and helps to become a catalyst to asking more questions.
"It made me think about the situation the people that are homeless would be in, and I was thinking, 'What more can we do?'," Ms Brown said.
If you would like to donate or are interested to learn more, click here
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.