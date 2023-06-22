On a quest to find the best club meal in NSW, celebrity chef Matt Moran was pleasantly surprised during his stop in at the Tura Beach Country Club.
Set to visit hundreds of clubs across the state, on Wednesday June 21 the well known chef made his way to the Far South Coast, stopping at Tura Beach Country Club, Club Sapphire and the Merimbula RSL.
The visit was part of the 2023 Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards, an initiative in its third year run by Clubs NSW to find the best club meals in the state for small, medium and large clubs.
With 160-plus competition dishes to taste, the celebrated chef said he'd been looking forward to his visit down south - currently halfway through his state-wide tastings.
Looking to shine a light on club meals, the three participating venues across the Far South Coast region each put forward their best dishes in a bid to impress the Perfect Plate ambassador.
"Having started my career at what was then known as Parramatta RSL, I know there is a plethora of talent in club kitchens and Perfect Plate is a fantastic way for chefs to demonstrate their skills and really impress the public," Moran said.
Moran said he'd been looking forward to what the area had to offer, particularly how chefs were going to showcase local ingredients.
"I want to see clubs utilise as much fresh, local produce as possible and plate up dishes that take them out of their comfort zone a little bit," he said
"I know there's a lot of good dairy that's come out of this region as well as incredible seafood."
Moran had visited the region years ago on a tuna fishing trip, and was pleased to see not only Tura Beach but also Club Sapphire with seafood dishes featured as their Perfect Plate entries.
Sizzling seafood was Tura Beach Country club's dish of choice, priced at $29.50 and $28.50 for members.
Moran was impressed instantly by the dish, served up by local chef Jonathan Noy in a garlic and pepper stir-fry sauce.
"That's what you call sizzling isn't it."
Impressed with the dish, Moran said the whole point of the competition was to reimagine the concept of 'club food' to be more than just the classics.
"You've got to have those classics but you can think outside the square," Moran said.
"This is something exactly like that. It's outside the square and it's all fresh and local seafood. The chef has absolutely nailed the brief really.
"It's all clean, he obviously does Asian very well."
Moran's next stop was Club Sapphire, which featured Tom Yum King Prawns from Kitty's Bar and Restaurant and Grilled Atlantic Salmon from Pacific Bistro.
The whirlwind trip for Moran rounded out with a stop at Merimbula RSL, with Tournedos Huitres on the menu.
Winners of the Perfect Plate competition are voted for by club-goers, who are encouraged to taste the entries at participating clubs and then vote by scanning the Perfect Plate QR code for a chance to win a $100 dining voucher daily, or a 'Foodie Getaway' for two worth up to $3,500.
"If I was a local I'd be trying all of them," Moran said.
For more information on how to vote and win, visit the Perfect Plate Website.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
