Property of the Week

310 Bald Hills Road, Bald Hills

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
June 22 2023 - 10:00am
Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle
6 Bed | 4 Bath | 6 Car

  • 310 Bald Hills Road, Bald Hills
  • $2,400,000
  • Agency: Dwyer Properties Sapphire Coast
  • Contact: David Dwyer 0413 902 702
  • Inspect: Private inspection

Surrounded by the rolling greenery of Bald Hills, sits this stunning property with all the bells and whistles.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

