Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle

Surrounded by the rolling greenery of Bald Hills, sits this stunning property with all the bells and whistles.
The main house offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms, providing ample space for residents. The open-plan layout for the living, dining, and kitchen areas creates a spacious and interconnected feel, allowing for easy interaction and entertainment.
The outdoor area is enhanced by a beautiful pool, and complemented by a pizza oven which makes it an ideal space for hosting and enjoying outdoor activities.
The inclusion of blonde solid timber hardwood flooring in the living areas adds a natural and warm ambience to the main house, while the eco-smart ethanol fireplace becomes a stunning focal point that can be enjoyed from multiple areas.
With the Miele oven and gas cooktop, the kitchen will be a dream to cook in. The stainless steel workbench is sleek and offers a practical and easy-to-clean surface for meal preparation. The generous walk-in pantry is a valuable feature, offering plenty of storage space to keep the kitchen organised and well-stocked.
The guest house offers two additional bedrooms and a bathroom, providing a separate space for visitors or potential rental opportunities.
Additionally, the property includes a 8m x 8m garage and a four-bay industrial shed, with a separate bathroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.