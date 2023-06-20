Pambula's Jack Martin Reserve lights up

The official turning on of the new lights was attended by junior and all age womens' players from the Pambula United Football Club, Leonie Kent and Joanne Dawson, who's grand father Jack Martin left the soccer field to the community in his will, Pat Wilson founding member, Dan Brown of Core Electrical, the mayor of Bega Valley Shire Council Russell Fitzpatrick, club president Liz Scott, Tim Shepherd and Colin Dunn of Bendigo Bank.