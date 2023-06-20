Pambula's Jack Martin Reserve lights up

The Pambula Jack Martin Recreational Reserve will be a safer and more enjoyable place for community use with the completion of a lighting upgrade thanks to a grant from the NSW Government and funding from Reflections Holiday Park, Pambula United Football Club and Bendigo Bank.
Crown Lands in the Department of Planning and Environment provided $125,832 from the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund to support an upgrade to the lighting for the reserve to increase community use, safety and energy efficiency.
An additional contribution of $20,000 was provided by Reflections Holiday Parks, a Crown Land Manager which has holiday parks in the area and is a caretaker of the showground.
The Pambula United Football Club and Bendigo Bank both contributed $10,000 each to bring the total funding allocated to the project to $165,832 with work completed by Pambula company Core Electrical.
The official turning on of the new lights was attended by junior and all age womens' players from the Pambula United Football Club, Leonie Kent and Joanne Dawson, who's grand father Jack Martin left the soccer field to the community in his will, Pat Wilson founding member, Dan Brown of Core Electrical, the mayor of Bega Valley Shire Council Russell Fitzpatrick, club president Liz Scott, Tim Shepherd and Colin Dunn of Bendigo Bank.
Member for Bega, Dr Michael Holland, welcomed the investment into the reserve, saying it had been given a new lease of life which would the Pambula community to make the most of the showgrounds.
"This new lighting opens up a range of opportunities, with greater safety and visibility it means that events, festivals or sporting matches can now go well into the night," Dr Holland said.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said Crown land reserves like the Pambula Jack Martin Recreational Reserve were for local communities and their residents to use and enjoy.
"Crown land reserves provide homes for organisations that are the lifeblood of communities and give residents access to quality spaces for sports or to just relax and get in touch with nature and each other, so maintaining and upgrading them is essential for health and well-being."
Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Nick Baker said that the upgrades to the reserve would benefit the local community, in particular the local cricket and soccer clubs that use it.
"As a certified social enterprise and caretaker of public land for communities, we are pleased to be able to contribute to this valuable project," Mr Baker said.
"The majority of the 9300 hectares of land that we care for across the state is nature reserve and public land, and this includes the Pambula reserve, the heart of a plethora of community activities throughout the year."
Reflections said it reinvests profits into Crown Land sites throughout NSW for social and environmental good.
