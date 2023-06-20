Merimbula News Weekly
Pambula's Jack Martin Reserve lights up

Updated June 20 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 11:30am
Pambula United Football Club juniors, all age women and officials as the new lights are turned on. Picture by Mark Brookes @Fox_Photo_Pambula
Pambula United Football Club juniors, all age women and officials as the new lights are turned on. Picture by Mark Brookes @Fox_Photo_Pambula

The Pambula Jack Martin Recreational Reserve will be a safer and more enjoyable place for community use with the completion of a lighting upgrade thanks to a grant from the NSW Government and funding from Reflections Holiday Park, Pambula United Football Club and Bendigo Bank.

