Modern coastal retreat

This stunning property in beautiful Tura Beach offers mesmerising ocean views and contemporary design.
Discover your dream home, which features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living areas, and a double garage.
Step inside to find an open floor plan with impeccable craftsmanship and abundant natural light.
The stylish kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and ample storage.
The generous living areas provide versatility and comfort.
Taylor McNeil, real estate agent, says the standout feature of the property is its fantastic layout.
"It's a fairly new build and the layout is great," Mr McNeil said.
"It's definitely a good family home and is ideal for those looking for a sea change or beach lifestyle."
Escape to the spacious bedrooms, including a main suite with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom.
Outside, enjoy the coastal lifestyle on the expansive deck and in the picturesque backyard.
Located in desirable Tura Beach, the home is in walking distance to the beach. You'll also have easy access to local amenities.
Don't miss this opportunity to embrace luxury, comfort, and coastal living.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.