Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Merimbula's Lantern Walk takes place in a wonderful setting and perfect weather| Photos

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:13pm, first published June 15 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Merimbula Lantern Walk organiser Vera David was delighted with the success of another Lantern Walk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.