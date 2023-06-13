Merimbula News Weekly
From the fairway: Tura Beach golf results

Updated June 13 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:48pm
Lance Musgrave won A grade at Tura Beach Golf Course.
Lance Musgrave won A grade at Tura Beach Golf Course.

On June 10, 81 players teed up to play a stableford competition, nominally off the white tees. The A grade winner was Lance Musgrave with 40 points, ahead of Rob Staite on 37 points. Matt Bandy won B grade with an impressive 44 points, from Jeff Peel on 37 points. Alek Werchanowski won C grade with 39 points on a countback from Mitchell Carmena-Wood also with 39.

