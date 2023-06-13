From the fairway: Tura Beach golf results

On June 10, 81 players teed up to play a stableford competition, nominally off the white tees. The A grade winner was Lance Musgrave with 40 points, ahead of Rob Staite on 37 points. Matt Bandy won B grade with an impressive 44 points, from Jeff Peel on 37 points. Alek Werchanowski won C grade with 39 points on a countback from Mitchell Carmena-Wood also with 39.
Nearest the Pin on the Splash n Dash 3rd hole was won by Andrew Kew. Gary Skelton won the Wheelers 9th and Travis Clayton won on the Golden Shot 13th with a shot to 112 cm. Murray Crooks won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 33 points.
On June 6, Tura Beach men played a stableford competition, nominally off the blue tees. Mark Jorgensen won A grade with 39 points, ahead of Murray Dakin on 37 points. Bruce Burton won B grade with 38 points ahead of Justin Roscoe (Tathra) on 37. Henry Schubert won C grade with 35 points on a countback from Dennis Valentine also with 35 points.
Nearest the Pin was won by Neil Walker on the Arcuthe 3rd, Greg Smith on the TBCC 5th, Colin Payne won the MorMors 9th and Bruce Burton won the Golden Shot 13th. The ball competition went to 33 points on a countback.
