Settled weather and yellowfin tuna blesses the Merimbula Open

Cancelled last year due to gale warnings, this year's 42nd Merimbula Open was blessed with settled conditions, slight seas and light winds.
It was a bonanza time for local game fishing with yellowfin tuna up to 45kg landed on the first day of the event.
Congratulations to Leith Miller on Boss Boat landing the largest yellowfin so far at 43kg. The second largest yellowfin of 25Kg was landed by Stuart Green on Cassie captained by Shane Mayberry. Congratulations to Trevor Chippendale captain of Seahog who tagged and released two short billed spearfish, a quite rare catch.
Special congratulations to Trevor's grandson York Chippendale who landed his first ever yellowfin at 23.5kg. Similar congratulations to junior Kade Jenkins who landed his first ever mahi mahi (dolphin fish) from Remarkable captained by Heather Sutterby.
Finally the best action of the day (Saturday) was the tag and release of five yellowfin by Stewart Jeffrey on Dog Fossil.
Sand flathead remain on the bite but are moving around. Good fish are to be found now out from Merimbula Bay to the south of Long Point and also at their usual grounds out from the Tura Beach Golf Course, try 23 fathoms.
Snapper have gone quiet but morwong remain on the bite from White Rock all along our coastal reefs past Green Cape.
Gummy shark are available at reef edges near Haycock Point best caught when anchored and using a burley basket.
Large schools of Australian salmon are moving in the Pambula Lake entrance channel and the Merimbula Lake channel between the entrance and the bridge. The salmon swim upstream during the early morning and run out during the later afternoon.
Locals and visitors are enjoying the salmon run, fishing side by side from the estuary banks and available wharfs. Some really great fish may be taken on soft plastics and silver spinners.
Watching dolphins chase the salmon near Mitchies is a sight to be seen. Bronze whaler sharks are also feeding off the salmon with tiger and bull sharks also.
There are also salmon and tailor in the Merimbula Top Lake with fish up to 80cm reported. Bream plus the occasional dusky flathead and trevally are available at the drop of edges around the Top Lake.
At the beaches: Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings, look for the deeper channels (rips) for best salmon and tailor results.
The club will be open on Friday, June 16 from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome. Enjoy the club's ambience, friendship and lovely views. There is also the fishing report together with very competitive bar prices. Club stalwart Darragh Reynolds is your scheduled host. Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au
