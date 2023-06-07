Great indoor outdoor living

Tucked away at the end of a private drive and nestled on a generous 1023 square metre allotment is this fantastic, single level home.
With four great bedrooms, the residence features a fabulous covered and paved outdoor entertainment and living area, with an iridescent blue swimming pool as the centre piece.
Spacious throughout, the home comprises an expansive open living and dining zone with a slow combustion heater and split system for a perfect temperature.
There is a well appointed, practical kitchen, which features a large breakfast bar.
The main bedroom has a deep wardrobe, and bedrooms two and three have built-in wardrobes.
There's also a great bathroom comprising a bath, vanity, shower and separate toilet.
Chris Wilson, real estate agent, says the standout feature of the home is how the internal living space seamlessly connects with the external entertaining area and rear deck, which makes the most of the sunsets.
"Inside the house the living space is very large and open, which then flows through to the pool area with a great covered pergola and excellent outdoor living amenities," Chris said.
Other features include a large fully fenced rear yard, a freestanding double lock-up Colorbond garage/workshop, and 12 panel back to grid solar system.
