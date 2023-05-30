Historic Tarraganda House

The main residence on the estate is built from local handmade bricks. The walls are 18 inches thick, the ceilings are 14 feet high, and the roof is high-pitched with tall chimneys. It is described as an early Colonial Georgian home, with a symmetrical design, and addition of wide verandahs. The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a lounge room, dining room, and large eat-in kitchen, all with views.