Biggest champagne breakfast fundraiser at Wheelers

The sell-out 'Biggest Champagne Breakfast' is Pambula Business Chamber and Wheeler's cheeky take on the popular Biggest Morning Tea held throughout Australia to raise much-needed funds for the Cancer Council.
As well as the annual donation the the Cancer Council, the majority of funds raised on the day support the purchase of oncology equipment at South East Regional Hospital, in their efforts to fight this disease.
This event will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 with a fabulous three-course breakfast menu, accompanied by bottomless sparkling wine and tea and coffee.
The full table service and free flowing champagne at Wheelers ensures guests are well fed and ready for fun.
Lots of games, raffles and auction opportunities mean that the fundraising efforts should surpass previous impressive totals, a fitting recognition of the high quality of prizes donated for the day.
Organisers are still accepting prizes and donations already valued in the hundreds of dollars.
All of this plus the opportunity to share some laughs with your friends and raise money for a very worthy cause.
Tickets are available through eventbrite
