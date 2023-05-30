Merimbula News Weekly
Permits still needed for backyard burns

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 10:13am
Permits are needed in towns.
Merimbula Fire and Rescue (town brigade) has reminded the community that any burn offs in Tura Beach, Mirador and Merimbula need a FRNSW permit and also council approval.

