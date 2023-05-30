Permits still needed for backyard burns

Merimbula Fire and Rescue (town brigade) has reminded the community that any burn offs in Tura Beach, Mirador and Merimbula need a FRNSW permit and also council approval.
A FRNSW spokesman said as a first step, anyone wanting to do a backyard burn needed to get approval from council - council can be contacted on 6499 2222. They can then request approval from FRNSW by ringing the station on 6495 3062 and leaving a message and then a brigade member would get back to them.
READ ALSO:
Guidelines for backyard burns are available on council's website at begavalley.nsw.gov.au/community/back-yard-burning.
The spokesman said the only areas in town exempt from council permit requirement are areas along Sapphire Coast Drive out of the main town area, Nolan Drive, Casuarina Place and High Crescent.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.