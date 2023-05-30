Merimbula News Weekly
Wakeford's Wowsers takes Merimbula Squash Club's autumn competition

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated May 30 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:29pm
Winners: Wakeford's Wowsers, Ben Becker, Jake Gordon, Victor Baldwin, Alex Wakeford and Peter Claxton. Absent Corey Tucker and Bec Wakeford. Picture by Sam Armes.
The Merimbula Squash Club have wrapped up their annual autumn competition, with Wakeford's Wowsers claiming bragging rights for the 10-week competition.

