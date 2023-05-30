Wakeford's Wowsers takes Merimbula Squash Club's autumn competition

The Merimbula Squash Club have wrapped up their annual autumn competition, with Wakeford's Wowsers claiming bragging rights for the 10-week competition.
With 42 players registered, the competition welcomed those of all abilities, as plenty of first-timers got a taste of competition squash at Pambula's new squash courts.
Teams consisted of seven players graded evenly into a six teams, with games played across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.
Wakeford's Wowsers progressed fairly comfortably to the final after topping the total competition points and a solid semi final win over Rob Simic's side.
It was a different story for Hewson's Howlers, winning their semi final on a count back, after game points across the seven games they'd played against Marriot's Maulers were tied at 12 apiece.
On a count back, Hewson's Howlers prevailed by a narrow margin to progress to the grand final against Wakeford's Wowsers.
In a lop-sided affair, Wakeford's Wowsers comfortably won the final, taking out five of the seven games.
Grand Final results: Wakeford's Wowsers players listed first, line one to seven.
The Merimbula Squash Club Winter competition will start on Monday, June 5 with the final grading to be held from 5.30pm on Wednesday, May 31.
Find out more at Merimbula Squash Club's Facebook Page.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
