Local organisations, community members and people with lived experience have joined forces to address the issue of suicide in the region, with the launch of Bega Valley Eurobodalla Suicide Prevention Collaborative.
The Collaborative was launched to a large crowd on Thursday, May 25 at the Civic Centre in Bega, as those involved spoke on the importance of the new initiative.
"The Collaborative will help advocate for the needs of the region, asking for the changes needed to reduce suicide within our rural and regional context," local lived-experience advocate and R U OK? Ambassador Glen Cotter said.
"The strength of getting help can't be measured. We need to break down the stigma."
An open group, the Collaborative will consist of more than 25 individuals, including representatives from 18 local organisations and entities including government, non-government, health, education, social services and community bodies.
Suicide prevention program manager at COORDINARE - South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network, Jo Riley, said the collaborative had been in the works for some time, with planning workshops held last year to map the future direction of suicide prevention approaches and supports in the region.
"It's the coming together of individuals," Ms Riley said.
"It makes sense for suicide prevention interventions to work within a community, there needs to be a broad range of approaches, targeting many areas, simultaneously.
"There is evidence in overseas and national research that this approach, called the systems approach, has helped to lower suicide numbers."
Bega Valley Suicide Prevention Action Network (SPAN) was one of the local organisations instrumental in getting the Collaborative up and running, and SPAN chair and lived experience advocate Helen Best said she looked forward to seeing what could be achieved.
"Members will support each other. It will be a safe, open and equal space. It's early days and we have a lot of work to do," Ms Best said at the launch.
Working for years in the space at SPAN, Ms Best said while she'd seen significant inroads with the work of SPAN, she believed the work could be amplified with the help of the Collaborative.
"This will magnify the work of SPAN. We're a small group and we've tried to do what we can but our input in the area of getting services to work better hasn't been as much as we would like.
"We see this [the Collaborative] as a wonderful opportunity to do so much more," Ms Best said.
One of the first things the Collaborative planned to do was provide more accessible "where to go to" posters, with confusion around what certain services provided one issue identified by the Collaborative during planning workshops.
Please note Bega Valley Eurobodalla Suicide Prevention Collaborative is NOT a crisis response service.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
