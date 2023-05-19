Merimbula News Weekly
Sculpture by the Sea standout Jen Mallinson to have works displayed in Sculpture for Clyde

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:40pm, first published May 19 2023 - 2:30pm
Celebrated South Pambula artist Jen Mallinson will have her works displayed at the Sculpture for Clyde exhibition in Batemans Bay starting on May 27.

