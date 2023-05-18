Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News
Our People

National Volunteer Week: Marine Rescue Merimbula the calm voice of help

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:39pm, first published May 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Radio operator Trevor Dyson and deputy commander Sonia Teston from Marine Rescue Merimbula. Picture by James Parker
Radio operator Trevor Dyson and deputy commander Sonia Teston from Marine Rescue Merimbula. Picture by James Parker

When your boat is in trouble and a distress call needs to be radioed in, hearing the calm and professional words of "This is Marine Rescue Merimbula, over," definitely relieves some anxiousness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.