Panoramic ocean views

Taking advantage of the northerly aspect, you will be spoiled with panoramic views of the ocean, coastline and Bournda National Park, all from your very own large hardwood deck.
Enter through the oversized pivot door from the ground level and make your way to the first level, enjoying the high gloss blackbutt hardwood flooring as you go. Here you will find the open-plan living area, with well laid-out kitchen and dining areas and a separate media room.
"Everything has been built towards the north aspect, to make the most of the beautiful views," said David Dwyer, real estate agent.
There are three spacious bedrooms, which David says are "all above normal size", with cosy carpet and two with built-in wardrobes. The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and double basin ensuite with a large vanity, great storage space, and a full size bath.
With only a three minute drive to Tura Beach Shopping Centre and a 10 minute walk to the sands of Tura Beach, the location is enviable.
Enjoy the luxury of amazing features such as a built-in gas bayonet connection on the deck, remote controlled electric powered awnings, a double garage with a large 5.4 metre entrance and addition space for shelving, as well as an extra multi-purpose utility room.
This is the first time this property has been offered for sale!
