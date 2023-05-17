Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

20 Bournda Circuit, Tura Beach

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
May 17 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panoramic ocean views
Panoramic ocean views

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 20 Bournda Circuit, Tura Beach
  • $1,350,000.00
  • Agency: Dwyer Properties Sapphire Coast 02 6495 1224
  • Contact: David Dwyer 0413 902 702
  • Inspect: Open home on Saturday, May 13 at 10am

Taking advantage of the northerly aspect, you will be spoiled with panoramic views of the ocean, coastline and Bournda National Park, all from your very own large hardwood deck.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.