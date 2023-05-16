Merimbula News Weekly
Sydney Writers' Festival streaming live at Tura library

Updated May 16 2023
The best of the Sydney Writers' Festival is to be streamed live to Tura Marrang Library on the weekend of May 27-28.
Sydney Writers' Festival Live and Local program returns in 2023 to bring the best of the festival direct to the Bega Valley.

