Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Forged in steel: new experience for Lumen Christi students

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It may be difficult to imagine just what a forge on wheels, complete with its own power sources looks like but on May 18 and 19 students and teachers at Lumen Christi discovered for themselves, as a heavy duty truck and trailer, pulling another trailer came to the Pambula school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.